Patrick DeCant, of Tehachapi, announced with great pride the graduation of his daughter, Danielle Iris DeCant, from Lewis and Clark Law School, located in Portland, Ore. She received a doctor of jurisprudence degree on May 18.
After graduating from Tehachapi High School in 2009, DeCant attended California State University Bakersfield. While there, she was the president of the Sustainability Club and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in English in 2013.
In 2016, she began her studies at Lewis and Clark Law School and relocated to Oregon. Highlights from her studies include obtaining clemency for a young lady from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and being selected for an internship for the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.
Upon graduating, DeCant will study for the State of Oregon BAR exam, which she plans to complete in July.
DeCant's family and friends are proud of her achievements and wish her continued success as she begins her career as a lawyer.
