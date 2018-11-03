Delta Liquid Energy in Tehachapi is collecting donations of cold weather coats for kids and gift cards for teens to help those in need during the holiday season.
The public is invited to drop off these items at 1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B in Tehachapi, according to a news release from the business.
New and gently-used coats for grade-school age children will be accepted until Nov. 9. Gift card donations for teens can be made through Dec. 14. They will support the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
Delta Liquid Energy said in its news release that it will also contribute based on community needs.
