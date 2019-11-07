Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company, will accept donations of cold weather clothing and gift cards in conjunction with the local Salvation Army this holiday season.
These items can be dropped off at 1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit 6B in Tehachapi.
“Delta Liquid Energy and the Platz family have always had an interest in contributing what we can to the local communities we service when needs arise,” Delta Liquid Energy marketing manager Allison Platz wrote in a company news release.
More information about what is being collected and specific dates for collection, go to deltaliquidenergy.com/sponsorships.
