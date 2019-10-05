Ricky Perez was the featured speaker at the October meeting of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club. He is the president of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee.
He explained that the California Democratic Central Committee is organized with five districts in each county in California. Kern County DCC has 21 members, and there are four positions open at this time. He urged Tehachapi members to register for the upcoming election to serve on the committee which meets each month in Bakersfield.
This year Voter Engagement is the KCDCC’s primary concern, Perez stated. They hope to increase voter turnout for upcoming elections. Emphasis will be on younger voters, those under 35, who have not voted in large numbers in the past.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at Big Papa’s Steakhouse with dinner and social at 5 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m. All Democrats are welcome to attend and join the club by paying the $25 yearly dues. Information about the group is on the website tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
