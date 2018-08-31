The Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club will meet Sept. 6 at Big Papa’s Steakhouse in the banquet room.
Social hour and dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m., and the meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club is a voice for Democrats in the Greater Tehachapi area. Working together we can make a difference in our community and make our voices heard on the issues and priorities we Democrats care about.
Our program this month will a discussion of the upcoming election, including some of the propositions on the November ballot. Whitney Weddell, who is running for District 2 supervisor, will attend.
A big thank to those who attended the Greater Tehachapi annual Democratic Party summer picnic! Call 821-0538 or go to www.Tehachapidemocrats.org for information.
Ginny Tunks is with the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.