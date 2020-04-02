Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club continues to be active even at this time of social distancing. Club President Charles White is conducting virtual meetings online. The Board of Directors met recently using Zoom, a remote conferencing service. The board planned and held a general membership meeting using the same service.
The meeting was an opportunity to regroup and build teams to develop action plans. It is important for Democrats to promote their candidates and get out the vote. They plan to contact voters and urge them to vote for Kim Mangone, candidate for Congress.
Webmaster Dick Cavanaugh urged members to use the website tehachapidemocrats.com to keep abreast of activities. It has links to several national news sources as well as sites to check facts. There is even a link to register to vote. Anyone can access the site and learn more about Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
