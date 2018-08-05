Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club presented its annual John Claussen Award to local member Sonja Wilson.
The award was established after Claussen's death in 2007. He was a revered charter member of the club. The award is presented each year to a member of the club who has been especially diligent in serving the organization and promoting Democratic values.
Wilson has served in various TMD Club offices and contributed to the Tehachapi community by serving on the planning commission. She has just completed her second term as president of the local branch of American Association of University Women.
The award was presented to Wilson by TMD Club President Jenny Tunks at the annual Democratic picnic. She thanked Wilson for her service to the organization and her dedication to high ideals.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club was organized in 1989 by Thurman Belcher. It began as a small group, but membership has increased dramatically within the last two years. The next meeting of the club will be Sept. 6 at Big Papa’s. Dinner and social hour is at 5 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Registered Democrats are invited to attend.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
