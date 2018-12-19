Kern County Homeless Collaborative Projects Manager Jessica Janssen will be the special guest speaker at the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club’s Jan. 3 meeting.
The mission of the collaborative is to put an end to homelessness in Kern County.
Janssen will speak on Kern County’s homeless problem and the Point-in-Time Homeless Count that will take place Jan. 30. This count will identify whether a person is an individual, a member of a family unit, age 18 to 24, or an unaccompanied youth under the age of 18.
In addition, the count will identify if a person is chronically homeless, indicating long-time or repeated homelessness or the presence of a disability.
So that Tehachapi has an accurate count, volunteers who can determine or know where to look for homeless people are needed. To apply, sign up on http://www.kernhomeless.org/volunteer_form.
The Democratic Club meeting will be held Jan. 3 at Big Papa’s Steakhouse in the Banquet Room. Social hour and dinner will be from 5 to 6 p.m. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. For further information, contact Ginny Tunks at 821-0538.
Ginny Tunks is president of the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
