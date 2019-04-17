The Devil Pups Youth Program For America, which emphasizes Growth Through Challenge, is seeking interested Kern County teens for the 2019 10-day program to be held July 25 through Aug. 3 at the Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton. The program strives to develop in its participants qualities of good citizenship, confidence, personal discipline, physical fitness, teamwork and respect for others, their family and their country.
Applications must be received by May 11. Successful male or female candidates, age 14 through 17, are required to pass a physical fitness test and interview with our local Devil Pups liaison representatives. The physical fitness test will be held in Bakersfield on Saturday, May 18.
Ours is a leadership development program for young men and women We are looking for healthy teenagers from all walks of life, including but not limited to top students, top athletes, scouts and Junior ROTC participants. The ability to pass the physical fitness test, a desire to attend the camp, and the mental determination to complete the camp are required attributes. It is an opportunity for teens to experience the rigors of military life. We typically receive more applicants than we can send to camp, so competition is fierce.
Our Devil Pups graduates include teens from several Kern County high schools, including Tehachapi.
To apply, visit our website at devilpups.com then follow the drop down menu to “Becoming a Devil Pup,” then “How to Apply.” Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Fillable/Printable Application.” Do not print or fill out pages L5 or R6 (Physical Examination, and Physical Fitness Test). Those will be completed later if the student is selected. This is a very comprehensive application. Fill out the areas in black that are required by the Devil Pup, parent or guardian. Leave the red boxes blank, which are reserved only for me. Leave the blue boxes blank, which are reserved for encampment personnel.
Once the application is complete, they will need to print all the pages and add wet signatures as needed by the parent/guardian and Devil Pup candidate. Mail the entire packet (nine pages) to Devil Pups Kern County, PO Box 81422, Bakersfield, CA 93380-1422. If you have any questions about how to complete this application, contact Dick Taylor at devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com or 332-8394.
Dick Taylor is president of the Devil Pups Youth Program For America.
