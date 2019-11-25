A Tehachapi Christmas tradition is returning to Fiddlers Crossing. Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” read by Tehachapi’s own Alex Zonn, will be presented twice at the venue this month, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
First published in 1843, “A Christmas Carol” is the story of a bitter old miser named Ebeneezer Scrooge and his transformation resulting from a supernatural visit from the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future. It has delighted audiences in theatrical and film adaptations for well over a century.
Zonn is well known to Tehachapi audiences, having appeared in a number of Tehachapi Community Theater productions including “The Lion in Winter,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and the fully staged production of “A Christmas Carol.” He has also directed some of TCT’s productions. He is an accomplished actor and voice-over artist with many credits to his name.
Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St., at Robinson Street, in downtown Tehachapi. Tickets may be purchased online at fiddlerscrossing.org, or at Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, or Lucky’s Barbershop. To reserve tickets or pay by phone, call 823-9994. Tickets to the readings are $12, and as always, coffee and goodies are included. Doors open for each show at 6:30 p.m.
