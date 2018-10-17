In 2015, Tehachapi native Joseph “Joey” Sandoval crossed hiking the Pacific Crest Trail off his bucket list. It took him five months and five pairs of shoes, but Sandoval completed the "thru hike" of the entire 2,663-mile trail.
Three years later, Sandoval accomplished another great feat by hiking the East Coast version of the Pacific Crest Trail: the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, generally known as the Appalachian Trail or simply the A.T.
In October 1921, Benton MacKaye, regional planner, first proposed the idea for "An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning." After spending years working on the project, MacKaye generated enough support for a hiking trail in March 1925.
The A.T. is a marked hiking trail extending between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine. The highest point is Clingmans Dome, elevation 6,643 feet. Sandoval hiked the length of the trail, 2,190.9 miles, in five and a half months.
"I missed hanging out with the other hikers and hearing all their unique stories," Sandoval said as to what inspired him to make the second hike. "Having a common goal with so many hikers creates a powerful bond, a family-type feeling."
Sandoval said many hikers take to the trail to find inner strength and to fight personal battles.
"The trail has a funny way of connecting you with others that help you grow in a positive direction," said Sandoval, a 1997 graduate of Tehachapi High School.
This train of thought aligns with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s vision "to connect the human spirit with nature – preserving the delicate majesty of the Trail as a haven for all to enjoy."
Although Sandoval said he started the journey alone, he quickly learned alone time was going to be tough to obtain.
"Over 5,000 hikers attempt a thru-hike, and approximately 500 complete the journey," he said.
Although no bears clawed his tent like the one did while he was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, Sandoval said he did see bears hanging around shelters and campsites looking for food.
"Bears on the A.T. can get very aggressive," said Sandoval. "I did not have this experience, but hikers did talk about bears bluff charging and stalking. Black bears have injured and even killed hikers on the A.T. The bears I saw were not phased, scared or impressed by us one bit."
Asked if he ever felt like giving up, Sandoval said the thought popped in and out of his head, just like it did when he hiked the western coast trail.
"Support from other hikers helped out," Sandoval said, adding, "many hikers get off (the trail) due to extreme weather conditions."
Among the extreme weather conditions Sandoval said he experienced were high humidity, rain for 28 days straight as he hiked through Virginia, snow, ice, mud, 90-degree-plus weather, thunderstorms and high winds.
"The weather on the East Coast is brutal, and can become dangerous very quickly," he said.
Asked what he missed most about home, Sandoval said, "Very simple things for the most part, like home-cooked food! I can’t even look at Ramen, (protein) bars and trail mix right now."
Sandoval said he also missed showers, toilets, chairs, clean clothes and pain-free feet. What he missed most, however, was hot Cheetos and hugging his nieces and nephews.
In the future, Sandoval said he plans to complete one more thru-hike: the Continental Divide National Trail in Colorado, otherwise known as CDT or "The Big Guy." The trail is more than 3,000 miles long, and winds all the way from Mexico to Canada.
"The trail runs through big bear country, so I will be looking for hiking buddies on this one," said Sandoval.
Sandoval is the son of Saundra and Joseph Sandoval Sr., of Tehachapi. He is currently planning to move to South Lake Tahoe.
Each year, the names of those who have reported hike completions in the previous 12 months are published in the "2,000 Miler Listing" in the spring issue of the A.T. Journeys magazine.
Applications for the A.T. 2,000 Miler as well as a blog and more information can be found at appalachiantrail.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.