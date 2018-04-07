California City has plans for a weekend of activities April 28 and 29 at this year's Desert Tortoise Days.
A parade with the theme of "A Bright Future" will take place April 28. It is among the oldest springtime parades in the High Desert, attracting about 1,000 spectators to California City Boulevard, according to a news release from organizers.
Parade chairman Jeff Williams has organized bands, equestrian groups, floats, marching groups, Miss California City and her court and more. The grand marshals will be school district administrators.
The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs west to east down California City Boulevard between Isabella and 82nd streets.
The 2018 Tortoise Days will be both that Saturday and Sunday at Central Park.
"The Tortoise Days Festival is the signature event for California City. It has been a success for decades and continues to be the highlight of the social calendar in the community," according to a news release from organizers.
The weekend includes the California City Arts Commission’s annual Art Show in the Arts and Community Building both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s events also include food, Mayde in Ireland, the featured band, Police K-9 demonstrations, bounce house, kids game arena, craft and marketplace booths.
The Museum Society will host a Peddlers Fair with antiques and collectables, and historic displays in the Strata both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday will see a Kids Fishing Derby in front of the Arts Center and church in the park, the news release said.
For applications for non-food vendors or the parade, email BDaverin@californiacity-ca.gov, Brenda Daverin, the park manager for California City.
Commented