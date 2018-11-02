Project D.E.F.T., Don't Ever Forget Them, will again accept Christmas cards to be given to veterans who are in hospitals or living in care facilities.
Marty Pay of Marty Pay Insurance Agency will spearhead the local drive after a few-year hiatus.
"This is something that we did a couple of years ago in conjunction with a bunch of other places in Kern County," Pay said. "We received about 9,000 cards in Tehachapi that year."
Project D.E.F.T. was originated by a former Bakersfield woman, Lynda Smith, and her daughter, Angela Jacobs, in 2006. Smith's two brothers were Vietnam veterans, so the cause was near and dear to her heart.
When Pay heard about the project, the Marine veteran decided to assist the cause and join in by collecting Christmas cards locally.
"The premise here is that there are a lot of veterans in hospitals that will not get a card from anybody," said Pay. "This is tear-jerking to me, as with most of us."
Local folks who want to help Pay in his quest to collect Christmas cards for veterans can drop them off at his office, located at 212 W. F St., by Nov. 27.
Cards should contain a personal greeting, such as "Thank you for your service." Pay asks that they do not contain anything political or religious in nature, and be signed with a first name only. Also, cards should not have glitter on them.
"A lot of these veterans still have opens wounds," explained Pay as to the glitter policy.
Cards should be unsealed and without postage.
"I told Lynda, who is living in Fresno, I would get the cards up to her on Nov. 28," said Pay, who has already received 2,000 cards from Golden Hills Community Service District.
According to Pay, the bulk of donated Christmas cards went to Veterans Affairs hospitals throughout California.
Pay will also collect donations to assist with postage.
"It's one of those things that you don't ever want to forget these men and women," Pay said.
For more information, call Marty Pay at 822-3737.
