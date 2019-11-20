Holiday season is a great time for music. The Summit Singers Community Choir concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 7, at the First Baptist Church, located at 1049 S. Curry St. Individual tickets are $10. Family tickets are available for a parent or parents with minor children: Single parent with minors, $15; two parents with minors, $25.
Tickets can be purchased from any choir member, or from Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture or Radio Shack.
Please come and enjoy our Christmas Concert followed by a get-together with delicious homemade treats.
Beverly Tracy submitted this on behalf of Summit Singers.
