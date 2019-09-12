You can help make a difference in finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
Christina's 5th annual pancreatic cancer fundraiser is in full swing. Look for donation cans throughout the community.
There will be a dinner, silent auction, door prizes and 50/50 tickets on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 19. Further information will be forthcoming.
Be a hero and help make this fundraiser a huge success. Call Alex or Pat at 822-6722 if you are willing to help.
Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 will once again donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Together let's WAGE HOPE for a cure.
Alex Athans and his wife, Pat, are the parents of the late Christina Athans and founder of the annual fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.