One of the things I remember from my first year in Tehachapi was the Earth Tones booth, with Al Crisalli Jr. and a number of others playing mountain dulcimers. I had heard the dulcimer on records by Cindi Lauper, Joni Mitchell, Wendy Waldman and Richard Farina, but had never seen one close up. Al quickly brought me into the fold, and we held workshops and classes in Mountain Music.
At first, I had only a slight interest in the instrument. But the day after Al’s passing a few years ago, I sat in the music store playing the dulcimer and feeling like I was being told to keep the dulcimer alive in Tehachapi. We started a regular group meeting on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., and his daughter, Juliana, took over teaching beginning classes.
During the first years of Camp Kiya, Al was the dulcimer teacher. A few years ago, we recruited Steve Eulberg from San Mateo. This year, we had his musical partner, Erin Mae Lewis, from Wichita, Kan. Steve and Erin are two of the top dulcimer players and teachers in the country.
In homage to our dear friend Al Crisalli Jr., we have invited Steve and Erin Mae to give a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 in Fiddlers Crossing. They will also give a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon that morning. The cost of the concert is $20, and the workshop, $30.
Steve and Erin Mae are longtime friends and musical collaborators. The say they play “handmade, homegrown music” that everyone, from toddlers to your grandma, and even your pet chicken will love.” They bring together a love of dulcimers, a study of traditional styles, and a passion for eliciting positive change in their communities. Steve and Erin Mae weave together skillful playing, rich harmonies, and funny story telling, for an unforgettable concert experience.
Steve Eulberg is an award-winning singer songwriter who plays guitar, mandolin, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, and more. He stands within the tradition of folk music, giving life to old songs and tunes by passing them on while creating new ones to add to the mix.
"The warm vibrations and resonance of wood and strings inspire in me a hope I am compelled to share with audiences," he says.
Erin Mae Lewis is a virtuoso mountain dulcimer player who stretches the boundaries of the tradition by playing a fully chromatically-fretted instrument, while remaining deeply invested in the study of traditional music. With her signature percussive chop and flat-picking style, she culls from her instrument music that lifts the spirit and heals the soul.
Steve and Erin Mae both work extensively with young people; teach privately and at festivals; and perform regularly. Their concert will weave together hints of bluegrass, folk, jazz, blues, old-time, and gospel. Their music feels both down-to-earth, and like a breath-of-fresh-air.
For more information and to hear more samples of Steve Eulberg and Erin Mae Lewis, go to www.fiddlerscrossing.com and www.jimkweskin.com.
Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St. at Robinson Street in downtown Tehachapi. Tickets may be purchased next door at Mountain Music, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture in Old Town, Lucky’s Barbershop, online at Fiddlerscrossing.com or with a credit card by calling 823-9994. Tickets to the concert are $25, and as always, coffee and goodies are included. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
