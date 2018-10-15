Several performing artists will appear at Dust Bowl Days to be held Oct. 20 at Sunset School, located at the corner of Weedpatch Highway and Sunset Boulevard. The event will offer free fun for the whole family.
Celebrating 29 years of Dust Bowl history and country music, a concert will feature the Original Bakersfield Sound All Star Band. Master of Ceremonies will be Mack Wimbish.
Other featured artists will include Fuzzy Owen, Merle Haggard's personal manager for more than 50 years, Norm Hamlet, band leader and steel guitarist with Merle Haggard for 49 years, Mario Carboni, honky-tonk pianist extraordinaire, FattKatt from the world famous Buck Owens Crystal Palace and the All Star Band with Jimmy Phillips, Larry Petree, Tommy Hays, Eddie Albany and Mike Hall.
The event will include a cafeteria serving breakfast items, food booths including homemade cobblers and chili beans, a crafts and car show and memorabilia and Dust Bowl antiques.
Music begins at 8:45 a.m. and will continue into the afternoon.
