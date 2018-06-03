Edwards AFB — Edwards Air Force Base Flight Test Center will once again host the California Wing Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education STEM Academy 2018. The CAWG CAP AE STEM Academy will launch a more extensive program from June 10–16.
The AE STEM team this year will be Col. Roger Dunn, the CAWG AE Director, Maj. Catherine Collom, is the AE project officer, Lt. Col. Richard Radvanyi, logistics officer, CMSgt. Noel Furniss, Commandant of Cadets, Lt. Col. Mark Kempton, CAP Legislative member PAO, Maj. Gail Harper, PAO, and C/2Lt. Eric Beal, cadet cadre PAO.
Maj. Collom has designed a specific STEM classroom environment for indoor projects and outdoor launching for the 15 CAP STEM kits, which include Goddard rockets, hydraulics, robotic arms, quad copters, the marc calypso, and flight simulators, just to name a few. The goal is for all cadets to be able to work with the CAP AEMs to build their STEM project, demonstrate its capabilities and then take part in a STEM competition. The invited STEM educators from the local school districts will enjoy a barbecue luncheon with the cadets during the competition on Saturday, June 16.
Edwards AFFTC is the perfect location for aerospace education opportunities to the CAP cadet and senior members and legislative guests to tour base facilities. Ltc. Radvanyi has made arrangements for tours of the F-22, F-35, an EOD Tour/Demo, the AFRL and the ET/CTF. Also scheduled is a military orientation flight on board the KC-135 Stratotanker. On Wednesday, beginning at dawn, CAP cadets will take part in the CAP Cessna aircraft cadet orientation flights departing from the William G. Fox Field, Lancaster. CAP cadets will have the opportunity to experience their first of five CAP orientation flights on a powered aircraft. Slated for Thursday, CAP members will experience the thrill of a military orientation flight onboard the KC-135 Stratotanker.
New this year will be a STEM Career Day Luncheon to be held at Club Muroc Conference center with aerospace company guest speakers from Edwards AFB Boeing, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrup and Mojave Air Space Port companies. The luncheon will be an opportunity for cadets to learn more about aviation career opportunities, the education process, and consider goals for their futures, whether it be by serving in the military service branches, or in the private sector workforce.
The week's events will culminate with CMSgt Noel Furniss,C/Capt Colin Rodriques, and C/2Lt Eric Beal, who will then host a formal CAP Awards Banquet at the Club Muroc Conference Center, on Friday evening, recognizing those who made this AESA possible.
Visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com to learn more about CAP Cadet programs.
Maj. Gailmary Harper is public affairs officer for Edwards AFB Composite Squadron 84.
