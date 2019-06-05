The Edwards AFB 412th Test Wing will host the California Wing Civil Air Patrol Wing Aerospace Education Science Technology Engineering Math Academy beginning Sunday, June 16 through Sunday, June 23.
Dr. David G. Smith, the 412th TW installation support director, with Col. Alan Ferguson, CAWG commander; Col. Roger Dunn, CAWG director aerospace education; and Lt. Col. Rich Radvanyi, CAWG Group 6 Commander and liaison officer, USAF retired; have combined their knowledge and expertise in arranging base tours including the vast flight line assets of the B-2 Spirit stealth fighter, the F-22 Raptor, and the F35 Lightening II, the Tracon Tower, the Test Pilot School, the Air Force Rocket Lab, the robotics demonstration at Explosives Ordinance Disposal and the Emerging Technologies/Controlled Test Flight.
This year, Radvanyi arranged a special C-17 cargo airplane military orientation flight(s), which will consist of two sorties where there will be an engines running crew change to be able to offload the first group and upload the second group for a two-hour flight.
CAWG CAP AESA 2019 staff team members will arrive on Saturday, June 15 to prepare for the 48 eager AE STEM cadets who will arrive on Sunday, June 16. A special presentation by USAF retirees Lt. Col. “Flaps” Bill Flanagan, and his wife, Lt. Col. Toni Flanagan, on Monday will launch the week-long activities. Flaps will share his experiences as a NASA SR-71 Blackbird pilot, with Toni sharing her military career during the Vietnam War.
George Welsh, director of the Air Force Flight Museum, will be on hand to host the Flanagans and the AESA cadets for a museum tour, which has been arranged through Maj. Gailmary Harper, the AESA public affairs officer.
Also on tap for AESA cadet activities will be the CAWG CAP pilots offering cadets their first CAP cadet orientation flight opportunity onboard a CAP Cessna-powered airplane taking off from the Edwards AFB south base runways 205/206, which are located by the Aero Club, beginning shortly after sunrise.
The week-long daytime AESA activities will culminate with a special Legislative Member Open House taking place on Friday, June 21. Which is dedicated to elected government officials from the Los Angeles Antelope Valley and southeast Kern counties. CAP’s distinguished guests will have the opportunity to team with cadet students and their aerospace education member instructors who will showcase one of the 15 interactive CAP AE STEM kits on display including Sphero robotics, flight simulator, Raspberry Pi, OWI robotic arm, a weather station and quadcopter, to name just a few. The Open House events will close with a tour of the CAWG AE STEM Mobile unit with Col. Dunn and Lt. Col. Kenneth Endrizzi, superintendent.
I would like to quote Lt. Col. Endrizzi: “Insight to your future — explore, inspire, motivate. Civil Air Patrol looks to the premier Air Force Wing to assist us in engaging our future leaders. This is an exciting week learning STEM concepts and abilities with California Wing’s top aerospace educators as well as viewing the “top-of-the-line" Air Force leaders operating innovate aerospace assets. The cadets are looking forward to their adventure in AESA 2019.”
For more information on the CAWG AE STEM Academy, contact Lt. Col Endrizzi at (707) 673-7891; email: Kenneth.endrizzi@cawgcap.org; or visit STEM@capnhq.gov.
Maj. Gailmary Harper, CAP, is the public affairs officer for Edwards AFB Composite Squadron 84.
