ELTMA will present its Fall Classics Concert Saturday, Nov. 30 in the reception area of Bear Valley Springs' Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road. The event will begin with a social gala at 4:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 5 p.m.
Performers will include Lisa McKim-Hill, flute, Rebecca Danae Buringrud, trombone, and Bryan Pezzone, piano.
The purpose of the ELTMA benefit concert is to award select Kern County music student scholarships for private music lessons.
Tickets cost $25, and are available through the Arts Council of Kern at kernarts.org.
