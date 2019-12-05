The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby will perform Friday, Dec. 13, at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 7 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
The program will begin with "Masters in this Hall," "It est ne le divin enfant," "Christmas Day," "and Here We Come a Wassailing." After the intermission, selections from G. F. Handel’s "Messiah" will be performed.
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest soloists, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus under the direction of Angela Rodriguez, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
Angela Rodriguez is the new director of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus. She is a resident of Tehachapi and has been a member of the chorus since 2011. She was a voice student of Kathy Kelly, the chorus's previous director. In May of this year, she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music with an emphasis on vocal performance from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. While at Benedictine, Rodriguez directed a student choir and was also a member of the college's auditioned Chamber Singers with whom she toured in Italy in 2018. She currently gives private voice and piano lessons and is involved at St. Malachy Church as an accompanist and cantor.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians during the reception following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.