One of the many joys of Christmas is listening to all the glorious choral music. Come hear the Christmas story presented in music, as the Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church Choir performs John W. Petersen’s beautiful cantata “King of Kings,” directed by Gayel Pitchford, on Friday, Dec. 20.
Showtime begins at 6:30 p.m., with the Young People’s String Quartet, playing a variety of Christmas carols for your listening enjoyment. The cantata starts at 7 p.m. There will be a reception (with Christmas treats) following the performance, so the audience can meet and mingle with the musicians. The Methodist Church is located on Schout Road, directly across the street from Country Oaks Baptist Church.
John W. Petersen (1921-2006) was a major influence on evangelical Christian music in the 1950s to 1970s. He composed 1,000-plus sacred songs and 35 cantatas. Some of his most famous songs include “It Took a Miracle,” “Springs of Living Water,” and “Over the Sunset Mountains.”
This particular cantata, “King of Kings,” which was composed in 1973, shows Petersen’s musical development in the way he chose more interesting chords and rhythms. It is one of the most lovely pieces he composed. It will appeal to anyone who likes good music and/or Christmas — regardless of religious affiliation.
Soloists for this performance are sopranos Anita Stoll and Sharon Hays, tenors James Peck and David Samate, and basses Art Sidner and Jeffrey Haswell. Accompanying the choir is pianist B. J. Zheng.
Come join us in this great celebration of Christmas. For more information, contact Gayel Pitchford at 661-823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is minister of music at TVUMC.
