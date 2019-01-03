U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan Sanchez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sanchez is the son of Javier Sanchez of New London, Iowa, and Arnold Bazan of San Antonio, Texas.
He is a 2018 graduate of Tehachapi High School.
