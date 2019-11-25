On Nov. 12, Faith Ellms, a Valley Oaks Charter School senior, signed a Master’s University Academic and Athletic Scholarship with women’s golfing coach Jacob Hicks. The signing was attended by VOCS staff, students and her parents.
“I have been golfing since I was about 4 years old. My grandparents began taking me out every day when I was about 4 and a half,” said Ellms.
She is currently part of the Junior Club at the Bear Valley Springs Golf & Country Club. she caught the attention of the MU representatives, and Coach Hicks decided she would be an asset to the program and the university. The stackable scholarship will cover as much of her athletic, as well as academic, tuition as possible.
Ellms has attended VOCS since kindergarten. During high school, she has taken advantage of diverse class schedules, both at VOCS and local and online colleges, which has allowed her to participate in numerous extracurricular activities. She is Interact Club president, involved in drama and choir, dances at J&M Dance Studio, participates in the AWANA program at her church, and of course — she golfs.
She will major in liberal studies to become an elementary school teacher.
Sue Page is an English teacher and high school advisor at Valley Oaks Charter School, Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.