A favorite quote of Valley Oaks Valedictorian Faith Ellms is “Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground” by Teddy Roosevelt. Faith grew up in Tehachapi after being adopted by her family from a Russian orphanage at the tender age of 9 months.
Faith has continuously attended Valley Oaks Charter School since starting kindergarten there 13 years ago. She set a high bar in her academic work, completing 10 college courses during her high school years. Additionally, she has always been willing to help her peers and underclassmen. With a bubbly personality, Faith has a way of making people smile and is always ready for adventure.
A renaissance woman, Faith loves literature, art, drama, music, golf and writing. She participated in the drama program for two years, performing in “Anne of Green Gables,” “Aesop Comes Back,” and “Annie Play Will Do.” Faith sang in the high school choir and the Kern County Honor Choir for four years. She also completed a solo rendition of an American Sign Language performance at the Valley Oaks annual Elegant Evening of the Arts. Faith takes a dance class at J & M dance center and performed with a Russian troupe in “Great Russian Nutcracker” the year prior. With help of our art teacher, Ms. Colleen Farrell, Faith designed this year’s yearbook cover using watercolors.
As if those accomplishments were not enough, Faith also participated in numerous other extracurricular activities. With two other students, Faith founded the Interact Club chapter at Valley Oaks after attending a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference during her sophomore year. As Interact Club co-president last year and Ppresident this year, Faith invited Jimmy Weldon, a 95-year-old actor of Hometown Heroes and the Yogi Bear Show, to come speak about Francis Scott Key and the importance of “Old Glory,” the U.S. flag.
Her favorite high school memory is volunteering with Interact Club at the Stallion Springs Color Run. Faith has also been involved in the yearbook since its inception two years ago. Additionally, she participated in Awana, a ministry service program for children at Country Oak Baptist Church, since the first grade. Faith served as an Awana volunteer the last four years and earned the Citation Award, the highest Awana award that can be given to high school seniors.
After high school, Faith plans to attend Master’s University while majoring in liberal studies. Faith signed a Master’s University Academic and Athletic Scholarship with women’s golfing coach Jacob Hicks that will help pay for her tuition. Though she dreams of opening a bakery someday, Faith plans to become an elementary school teacher, working with young students during their formative years to help them reach their potential.
Faith would like to thank her grandparents, Richard and Connie Streid, for always pushing her to go the extra mile and reach her potential in life. In addition, Faith would like to thank her parents for all the dedication and time they have poured into her, as well as her brothers for always making her laugh and being her protectors.
Nena Thornburg is the science teacher and high school adviser for Valley Oaks Charter School, Tehachapi.
