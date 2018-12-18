Family Life Pregnancy Center is once again offering free childbirth classes. If you are expecting a child and are at least 28 weeks pregnant, why not sign up for this educational and fun five-week class?
Classes are held Monday evenings from 6:45–8:15 p.m. from Jan. 7 through Feb. 4 at 112 S. Curry St. Our instructor, Rachel Donckels, lm, cpm, will walk you through the journey of early labor to delivery, explaining the options, sharing things to expect and answering all of your questions.
One of our recent attendees had this to say: "The instructor, Rachel, is very knowledgeable and the class made me feel extremely prepared for my upcoming birth. I would highly recommend the class to any expecting mom and her coach, whether this is your first child or your second or third."
Class size is limited, free and you can register by calling 823-8255 or emailing mel.jensen@familylifepc.org. Another session will begin Feb. 25. Sign up early.
Kim Nixon is the executive director of the Family Life Pregnancy Center.
