April will bring the opportunity to attend two different classes at the Family Life Pregnancy Center.
We are looking for new volunteers. You might know about the center or you may not know much. If you are feeling called to learn more or help in your community, the center might be the answer. Our volunteer hours are flexible to meet your schedule.
On April 16 our Volunteer Training class will begin. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the work of the center and hear about the volunteer openings. The class is five hours per day for four days, April 16, 17, 23 and 24.
The Post Abortion Counseling class is set to begin on April 6. It is an opportunity to experience true and lasting healing from a past abortion experience. Many women and men have had their lives touched by abortion and have suffered for years not knowing that there is help and hope for the future.
Abortion often was a decision made at a time when life seemed to be moving too quickly and possibly spinning out of control. The aftermath of the decision to choose abortion could have felt OK for a time, but then slowly became more difficult to move past. Possibly you have experienced feeling angry, depressed, sorry and guilty or many other things. It could be difficult to be around children or friends with babies and the list goes on. Grief is normal but doesn’t have to control your life; let us help.
Your call for information and attendance are always confidential. If you would like more information, have questions or would like to sign up for either class, contact us at 823-8255.
Kim Nixon is executive director of Family Life Pregnancy Center.
