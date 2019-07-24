Tangleweed Farm will be our new location this year and we are excited to invite you to join us. Mark you calendar for Sept. 14. Whether you ride the Gran Fondo or not, head to Evening For Life for relaxation, great wine and wonderful food. Music will fill the air, dance the night away and bid generously during the silent and live auctions.
Family Life Pregnancy Center is a local nonprofit which has been serving the community for 30 years and is the host for the evening. This event is one of three fundraising efforts to sustain the work done on a daily basis. Evening for Life is a fun evening under the Tehachapi skies and the funds raised will assist the center in caring, educating and supporting individuals and families navigating decisions for today and the future.
There are several opportunities to partner with us for this event; You might want to join the Cookson Family, the Berard Family, Keller Williams Realty – Theresa Mann, the Miles Family, Bank of the Sierra, Vintage V-12’s, Inc., Team Louie & Rhonda and Ashmore Motors, Inc. as an event sponsor; make a donation of a gift basket, item, weekend getaway, jewelry, etc., for our auction or purchase tickets to attend.
The evening will kick off at 4 p.m. with appetizers and wine/beer tasting and visiting the silent auction, music throughout the evening and a dance area available, transitioning to a delicious dinner, live auction and dessert, all winding down at 9 p.m. Bring your friends and have a blast.
Contact the center today at 823-8255 or email mel.jensen@familylifepc.org for more information. Tickets are $65 each and seating is limited.
Kim Nixon is the executive director of the Family Life Pregnancy Center in Tehachapi.
