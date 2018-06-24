Many of you might not be aware of all that Family Life Pregnancy Center offers the community. In the past 30 years, more than 16,000 have been educated, helped and listened to by dedicated volunteers. Each and every day, we have not only our doors open, but the gates stand like arms open wide to offer assistance to all.
We are not a medical facility, but offer an abundance of education, free pregnancy testing, literature, many referrals and confidentiality. The issues most often discussed are pregnancy, relationships, parenting, abortion, sexually transmitted infection/disease and what resources are available in the community.
We also provide diapers, formula and have a beautiful baby boutique. Many of those we help are new or expectant moms, baby dads, grandparents and teens. There is safety, love and acceptance for each one walking through our door.
It is an honor and privilege to have touched so many lives in Tehachapi and east Kern. Many more will come, and the resources are available. If you or someone you know thinks they might be pregnant, are pregnant or simply need to ask questions, walk through the door and experience the help we can provide. Call today at 823-8255 or stop by 112 S. Curry St.
Kim Nixon is executive director of the Family Life Pregnancy Center.
