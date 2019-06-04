The Tehachapi Farmer's Market on Thursday, June 6 will feature Mike Heckathorn playing oldies and classic rock.
The market is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Plaza, next to the BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. in Downtown Tehachapi.
