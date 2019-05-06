Downtown Tehachapi will come alive once again Thursday evenings as the Farmers Market returns to Centennial Plaza on Green Street.
The first Tehachapi Farmer's market of 2019, this Thursday, May 9, will feature singer-songwriter David Reeves Carpernter. Carpenter will perform live from 4 to 7:30 p.m. next to The BeeKay Theatre.
In addition to fresh fruit and vegetables each week, the Farmers Market will continue to feature live music throughout the season, which ends Aug. 15.
This year, the market will feature many returning vendors and some new. The farmer line-up will include Tesch Farms, Moessner Farms, Living Water Family Farms, Murray Family Farms, Backyard Organic Farm, Lehmann Farms, McFarlin Farms and Tangleweed Farms.
For more information, visit mainstreettehachapi.org or call 822-6519.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.