Main Street Tehachapi's Farmers Market will open for the season Thursday, May 9.
More than 500 people strolled through the market on opening day last year. The popular weekly market will feature homegrown fruits and vegetables, handmade crafts, art, food both packaged and served on site and live entertainment through special arrangement with Fiddlers Crossing.
Each Thursday, the market will open in downtown Tehachapi at Centennial Plaza on Green street from 4 to 7:30 p.m., and continue through Aug. 15.
This year, the market will feature many returning vendors and some new. The farmer line-up will include Tesch Farms, Moessner Farms, Living Water Family Farms, Murray Family Farms, Backyard Organic Farm, Lehmann Farms, McFarlin Farms and Tangleweed Farms.
New this year will be Schroeder's Microgreens serving kettlecorn. Also new will be From the Farmhouse offering fresh pork and produce. Mano Lujan from Red House BBQ will also serve from his menu.
"We will have a photo contest for a weekly giveaway basket on our Facebook page," said Charles White, treasurer for Main Street Tehachapi.
According to White, all vendor spots are taken; however, Main Street Tehachapi will accept applications for backup spots.
In addition, Main Street Tehachapi has ordered T-shirts and bags to sell, which will be available at the first market.
Look for entertainment lineup in future editions of Tehachapi News.
For more information, visit mainstreettehachapi.org or call 822-6519.
