First American Title celebrated the grand opening of its new office on Monday, Sept. 24 with representatives of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Directors Stephanie Garcia, Sally Periman-Lawrence and Carl Gehricke; Chamber President Ida Perkins and Chamber Ambassador Pat Doody, along with Mayor Pro Tem Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett, joined the celebration.
First American Title is located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite B-300. For more information, call 661-823-1630.
