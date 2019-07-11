Plans have been completed for the community-wide Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St., July 22-26. According to Director Tina Cazier, the VBS is from 9 a.m. to noon and for students ages 3 to 18.
Highly qualified teachers, along with Pastor John Lopez, will set the stage with a wilderness theme, complete with "wild" (stuffed) animals. Parents Night will be held July at 5 p.m. and will include camping out with a free dinner for families. The wild animals will become prizes during the events.
Registration is now open by coming into the church office or by calling 822-3138. Open registration will be held onsite July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Students will be invited to meet their respective teachers.
The program will focus on Bible stories, lots of music, creative crafts, interactive activities and refreshment time. Children are encouraged to wear T-shirts with an animal on it, if possible.
There will be lots of fun ahead, so sign up early!
LaNelle Thompson is a member of the First Baptist Church of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.