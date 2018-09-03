The Tehachapi Museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 for the First Friday Art Walk. The Museum will offer appetizers, desserts, wine and Champagne for guests. Lamb sliders will provide a taste of Basque cuisine.
A special exhibit features some of the many small figurines collected by Tehachapi resident Roman Weltin. He always had an interest in Asian history and artifacts and while he was serving in the Marines in Japan and Philippines, his interest turned to the people who lived in that area.
Some of the items depict human figures in interesting poses with native clothing and are glazed. Some are glazed and painted in colors. One part of the collection with very detailed carving,depicts “mudmen,” not glazed but showing the mud-colored clay from which they were made.
A part of the collection consists of nine opium bottles — one is cinnabar, reverse painted glass, one carved. There is also a small pair of nesting lacquer boxes. A rickshaw with a human figure pulling it is made of an ivory-colored material with abalone inlay. These and other items on display are a part of the large collection Weltin has assembled.
You can also see a continuing exhibit featuring a colorful collection of insulators that were attached to telegraph and electricity poles. Glass, porcelain and other materials are used because they are non-conducting. The collection on exhibit was collected by Natasha and Evan McTyre and contains some unusual examples, from several inches to almost a foot in height, ranging from porcelain to multicolored glass.
In the Family Case, there is family tree of John Anthony, who emigrated from Greece to Tehachapi in the early 1900s. He and his wife, Angie, had four children. In addition to family photos, the exhibit includes articles from the Tehachapi Fire Department, of which his son, Tony Anthony, was fire chief for 40 years.
Other displays on local history can be viewed, along with the history of the Kawaiisu, the local Native Americans, in the Milano Gallery. In addition to First Friday, the Museum and Errea House Museum are open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 822-8152.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
