Dennis Cowden, also known as The Cookie Expert, is a wonderful photographer. Starting at age 12 with his Kodak Brownie Hawkeye, he won his first photo award.
Cowden, and his wife, Peggy, came to Tehachapi in the early '80s to work in the wind industry. Cowden says on a weekly basis he was exposed to incredible vistas in the southern Sierra that had not been available to the public before. About this time the first digital cameras came out, allowing him to really pursue his interest in landscape photography.
After retiring, Cowden has driven most of the highways in the Western states in pursuit of all the treasures that the west offers for a photographer.
Lately most of his photography has been the many photographic opportunities seen here in Kern County, including the beautiful vistas and wonderful wildlife.
Cowden is a skilled nature photographer and is now able to devote his time and hone those skills. He is always on the lookout for the perfect cloud formation, gnarliest tree, brightest flower, wildest animal and of course babbling brook.
He loves to print his photographs on various mediums from standard photo paper to directly on glass, canvas, metal and even sometimes on wood.
Come join us 5 to 8 p.m. June 1, at Gallery 'N' Gifts' First Friday event and enjoy his amazing work!
Michelle Miller is the first vice president of TVAA.
