First Friday Fun Fest will be celebrated at Tehachapi Treasure Trove on Friday evening, Jan. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. January's First Friday will be a celebration of the Treasure Trove’s creative teachers and students. Students from our paint pour, mixed media and painting classes will be displaying their work along with our teachers, Lucinda Thomas, Judith Campanaro and Juanita Niemeyer. Additional classes include fiber arts, jewelry making, metal working, fused glass and more.
Come support the teachers and students and learn about these great classes, Listen to music by Art Larson on clarinet. Taste a bite of food along with a nip of cider or wine. Enjoy the company of friends and artists.
Many of our teachers have years of experience in teaching their crafts. Juanita Niemeyer, who teaches painting on Wednesday mornings, has been teaching art for 50 years. Many of her regular students are accomplished artists looking for new ideas and ways to use various media. A recognized watercolor artist in the Tehachapi community, Nancy Waldron has been painting a variety of subjects for 30 years. Christi Friesen has written books on polymer clay projects and teaches classes around the world. We sometimes have difficulty scheduling classes in her home town.
Lucinda Thomas, who teaches drawing, paint pour and other media, has been teaching many types of art for many years. Thomas is currently teaching paint pour on Sunday afternoons and paint night on the second Saturdays of the month. Judith Campanaro has also been teaching for many years and specializes in mixed media, art journaling and kid’s classes. Campanaro also paints faces for special occasions and at the Farmers Market.
Karen Stevens teaches all varieties of fabric arts including knitting, crocheting, tatting and embroidery. Unfortunately, Stevens broke her wrist over Thanksgiving weekend, but we're betting she will be back teaching in January. Jewelry and metal working classes are offered by Dawn Callahan and Steve Headrick. Dream catchers and loom bead weaving are specialties of Susanna Monette. Leila Kleiman has been teaching fused glass for a number of years. Come meet the students and teachers and see the wonderful work they have created.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember, we carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with books, yarn, music and a jewelry studio. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.