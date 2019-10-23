First Friday will be celebrated at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, on Friday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1. The Treasure Trove will feature work created by the Fiber Friday Group, a diverse group of fiber artists.
The Fiber Friday Group, also known as Fiber Frogs, is currently meeting every Friday morning at Tehachapi Treasure Trove. Members of the group knit, crochet, weave on looms, weave baskets, embroider, dye silk, felt, needle point, make paper, do origami and more. Some even paint. They have nicknamed themselves the Fiber Frogs because if they make a mistake, they have to “rip it, rip it, rip it.”
The Fiber Friday Group was founded more than 10 years ago by Amy Stewart and met in the barn of her alpaca farm, Field of Dreams, in Cummings Valley. The group was founded as a gathering of friends who wished to create and share various fiber arts in a group setting. After a couple of moves, the group now meets regularly at The Treasure Tove every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group is open to anyone who wishes to join them.
On First Friday, members of the group will exhibit and sell some of the things they have made including: crocheted shawls, scrap yarn socks, wash clothes, trivets, hand woven baskets, rag rug, needlepoint wall hanging and much, much more. Come meet the artists and see what they have to offer.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Remember, we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794, visit us on facebook at Tehachapi Treasure Trove or visit our website at tehachapitreasuretrove.com.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.