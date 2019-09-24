Tehachapi Treasure Trove is planning a special First Friday on Oct. 4, as the store’s downtown location will celebrate seven years of making friends and fun as well as art, and of being a continuing major player in the Tehachapi art community.
The Treasure Trove began as a nugget in the mind of Mel White with help from Sandy Thoman, and after a couple of exploratory meetings, Susanna Monette and Janet Meabon joined them in the planning and implementation of the new adventure. The initial idea was for a small handmade gift shop and work space, but that vision expanded when the current space became available on Tehachapi Boulevard in historic downtown Tehachapi.
After signing the lease in May 2012, the work began: painting, remodeling, building walls and recruiting vendors. Then came moving in and setting up: both Mel’s Tehachapi Art Center (then located on South Street) and her Cross Roads Gallery were moved into the new location with the help of many friends, to become the newer, bigger and better Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
The doors first opened on Mountain Festival weekend 2012, even though there was still work to be done, and a few classes began in September in the west room. The grand opening of Tehachapi Treasure Trove was celebrated on First Friday, Oct. 5, 2012, with a ribbon-cutting, featured speakers, cake and champagne.
From then on, organizational work continued, more artists became part of the TTT family and more teachers offered diverse classes. Especially fun for all concerned were continuing the First Friday celebrations and adding to Main Street’s various wine walks.
Thoman resigned from the TTT partnership for medical reasons in late 2012, leaving Meabone, Monette and White as the three managing partners. Janet resigned in 2014, at which time Dawn Callahan and Steve Headrick became partners. As real life continued to present challenges and changes, Callahan and Headrick bowed out in March 2019, preparing for their approaching move to Alabama. Karen Stevens became a Treasure Trove partner at that time, while White and Monette continue as partners as they have from the beginning.
With 50-plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come in and check out the uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created and offered by your friends and neighbors. As a special offering there will be historical pictures to enjoy plus balloons, cake and opportunity drawings (our artists and vendors have donated some great pieces for the drawings).
Our celebration will be First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and we will also have out usual art and supplies displays, food, wine, laughter and good conversation, and music by Art Larson on clarinet.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The store carries an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music, collectibles and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794, visit us on Facebook at Tehachapi Treasure Trove or visit our website at tehachapitreasuretrove.com.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.