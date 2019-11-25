First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Trove will be celebrated from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6. Tehachapi Treasure Trove will be collecting toys for Toys For Tots. Bring a new, unwrapped toy (for children ages 6 through 12).
Then get a wood ornament to decorate for our unique Gridwall Holiday Tree. The Treasure Trove will supply the ornaments and colored markers. The ornaments will be displayed in the store throughout December. All folks donating toys will also receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 45-inch flat screen TV and other great prizes.
Toys For Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.
Toys For Tots began as a charitable effort in Los Angeles in 1947. Hendricks was inspired by his wife, Diane, when she tried to donate a homemade doll to a needy child, but couldn't find any organization to do so. At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists, who coordinated and collected some 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside of Warner Bros. movie theaters. Their efforts were so successful that, in 1948, Toys For Tots was launched as a national campaign.
All toys collected at the Treasure Trove will be donated to local Tehachapi area children in need. We are pleased to participate in this worthwhile cause. Come, bring your donation, join the fun and paint an ornament for our special tree. Donations for Toys For Tots can be dropped off at the Treasure Trove any time until mid-December. In addition, they can be dropped off at City Hall and at the office of Marty Pay Insurance.
With our 55-plus vendors and artists, things are always changing at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and First Friday is an excellent time to come on in and check out our uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff, created by your friends and neighbors right here in Tehachapi. Join us to show your creativity, and enjoy art, fun, food, wine, good conversation and music by the ever-popular Art Larson on clarinet.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park. Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 to 4). Remember, we also carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with, yarn, music and a jewelry studio.
For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, call 822-6794 or visit facebook.com/TehachapiTreasureTrove or visit us at tehachapitreasuretrove.com.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.