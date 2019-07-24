The Tehachapi Museum is featuring a collection of matchbooks in the Community Case for First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2.
Matchbooks have been around since 1892 when Joshua Pusey patented the idea of paper matches. The tips were dipped in a solution of sulfur and phosphorus and stapled to a piece of cardboard.
The Diamond Match Company promptly purchased Pusey’s patent. In 1894, a company salesman named Henry Traute got his first order for 10 million matchbooks featuring ads for Pabst beer on their covers. An order for 30 million matchbooks from tobacco maker Bull Durham quickly followed.
The matchbooks were not a commercial success at first, in part because the first matchbooks were actually quite dangerous. It was discovered that if matchbooks were given away for free, they could be used to sell other products. Soon matchbooks were offered to customers of tobacco products, or left in the ashtrays of coffee shops and motels for the convenience of diners and overnight guests.
Some phillumenists collect covers based on the company that made the matchbooks such as Diamond, Atlas, D.D. Bean, Federal, Lion, Monarch, and Ohio. Many other collectors organize their covers based on categories such as those with a date on them; matchbooks produced for World’s Fairs, covers for coffee shops and cafes and those featuring different railroad lines and national parks. Thousands of matchbook designs were created during World War II with some covers being patriotic.
Manufacturing of matchbooks peaked during the 1940s and 1950s, then steadily declined because of the availability of disposable lighters and various anti-smoking health campaigns. Recently, matchbooks have begun to regain some of their popularity as a "retro" advertising item, particularly in high-end restaurants.
See more of the collection at the Museum, starting on First Friday. Appetizers and wine will be served. The museum is located at 310 S. Green St., and is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 822-8152.
Charles White is a Tehachapi resident who volunteers with many local organizations to preserve and improve the quality of life in Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.