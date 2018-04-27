We found an excuse to celebrate "Star Wars" this Friday, May 4! Can you guess why? The first 10 people to RSVP and comment with the correct answer on our Facebook event page will win a $5 gift card to either The Coffee Mill, Taylor’s Provisions or Alligator Rose (www.facebook.com/alligatorrose May 4 event.)
Come on out with the family and friends for a celebration we’ve been anticipating all year for First Friday, May 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of South Mill and F streets. There will be live music, food, wine, local vendors and a "Star Wars" pet costume contest with a $50 cash prize and grooming from Wizard of Happy Paws. There will be a grand prize drawing with an $800 value. It takes place at 117 S. Mill Street in the parking lot of Alligator Rose.
The vendor lineup this month includes:
Lisa Marie’s Day Spa (Facebook @LisaMariesDaySpa)
Chalk Couture (Facebook @mountainchalkers)
Bullheaded Bliss (Instagram @bullheadedbliss)
Dot Dot Smile Sisters (Facebook/groups/2dotdotsmilesisters)
LuLaRoe (Instagram | Facebook @lularoelaurenthompson)
Tosche Station Textiles (Instagram | Facebook @toschestationtextiles)
Teresa Tauriello
Taylor’s Provisions will be pouring good wine once again with an elegant appetizer table as they extend their shopping hours for our corner market festivities. Judd Fassbender will be entertaining us with live music. There will be tables and chairs for event-goers to sit and enjoy the ambiance of the family-friendly nightlife our corner has to offer.
In an effort to support all things local and handmade, the businesses on our corner have contributed to an $800 value Grand Prize drawing qualified with purchase from all vendors present, Taylor’s Provisions, TehachaPie and Alligator Rose. Each entry will automatically receive $20 in gift cards to several storefronts from the market. Come on out and get some gifts checked off your checklist for upcoming birthdays, anniversaries or just because!
Ma Belle Ammie Fisher owns Alligator Rose.
