FF Night Market

Anthony Fisher, a barbecue tri-tip lover, poses with T.R. Payne's Red Oak BBQ & Catering at First Friday on July 6. Thomas and his crew will be back Aug. 3 with tri-tip sandwiches, sliders, grilled artichokes, portobello mushrooms and more!

 Contributed by Ma Belle Ammie Fisher

Enjoy a family friendly First Friday Night Market Aug. 3. This month there will be a bounce house, live music, lounge seating, barbecue tri-tip, Sno Cones and local handcrafted vendors in a pop-up setting.

It is located in downtown Tehachapi at the corner of South Mill and F streets from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Alligator Rose, a local soap and gift boutique.

Local businesses are sponsoring hospitality for residents to enjoy live local entertainment. Look forward to dancing and movie projections in the months ahead all the way through December's Christmas parade.

For more information, visit www.alligatorrose.com.

Ma Belle Ammie Fisher owns Alligator Rose.