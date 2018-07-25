Enjoy a family friendly First Friday Night Market Aug. 3. This month there will be a bounce house, live music, lounge seating, barbecue tri-tip, Sno Cones and local handcrafted vendors in a pop-up setting.
It is located in downtown Tehachapi at the corner of South Mill and F streets from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Alligator Rose, a local soap and gift boutique.
Local businesses are sponsoring hospitality for residents to enjoy live local entertainment. Look forward to dancing and movie projections in the months ahead all the way through December's Christmas parade.
For more information, visit www.alligatorrose.com.
Ma Belle Ammie Fisher owns Alligator Rose.
