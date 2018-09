First Friday at Fiddlers Crossing will feature The Invocations. From left to right are Shane Bruce, Marilyn Owen and Bob Schetter. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. It's free; tips for the performers are encouraged. Refreshments are included.

