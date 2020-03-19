As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a ripple effect nationwide, local businesses continue to heed recommendations concerning social events.
Special to Tehachapi is First Friday, a longtime, celebratory fixture held at participating businesses downtown on the first Friday of each month in the evening.
Rarely is this anticipated town gathering canceled, and yet First Friday in April has been officially called off due to the pandemic.
Although Tehachapi Treasure Trove will not be hosting a First Friday event, it will still remain open at this time, and feature a spring wardrobe created by several of its artists.
"There are hand painted hats by friends of Rebecca, denim jackets and vests by Alice, crocheted and knitted summer sweaters by Karen and Phyllis, tie dye T-shirts and onesies by myself. Come in any time during April and check out these great spring wardrobe ideas," Susanna Monette wrote in a news release.
Located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., the Treasure Trove has changed its hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Classes will continue at the option of teachers and students, and most classes will be kept to less than 10 students. Students who have paid for a class and are not comfortable attending will be offered a refund by calling the store at 822-6794 and making arrangements. If a teacher is not comfortable teaching a class, students will be notified and refunds will be arranged.
Gallery 'N' Gifts also announced it would cancel its Youth Art reception and First Friday events for April.
Fiddlers Crossing announced the cancellation of all concerts through April, including Wednesday Open Mics.
Other events
• The 36th Annual Bear Valley Springs Cultural Art Show will be postponed until further notice.
• The California City Arts Commission's annual Art Exhibit during the Desert Tortoise Days Festival, scheduled for May 2 and 3, will likely be cancelled, according to Susanna Monette.
• The Annual Bark For Life event has been postponed until May 30 at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.