May First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Trove will feature Judith Campanaro, an artist, teacher and writer. She teaches several classes at the Treasure Trove including youth painting and drawing, mixed media, art journaling and adult painting. She also does face painting on special occasions. Join us to meet with Campanaro, listen to music by Art Larsen on clarinet, and enjoy some food and wine during the First Friday Fun Fest, from 5 to 8 p.m. May 4.
Judith’s statement from the heart regarding her work:
“My mission is to facilitate empowerment through creative expression. In addition to painting I also write and teach. My paintings are included in numerous public and private collections and I have had many solo shows both in the United States and the Caribbean. I am the author of 'Art for the Soul,' 'The Healing Magic of Creativity" and several lessons on self-discovery through art which can be found on www.drawspace.com.
“As a painter I love color. I employ its powerful symbolism to communicate emotion and feeling. My paintings exhibit vibrant strong color, shapes and forms that move in harmony.
“I hold a BA in psychology, and an MA in professional ounseling with advanced graduate studies in art therapy. As an art therapist, I am influenced by the teachings of Carl Jung (collective unconscious) and Wassily Kandinsky (abstract art as the way to the 'soul' of art and expression The Spiritual in Art).
"What began as a personal journey of introspection has translated into an intent to allow one to view and appreciate fresh expressions of some ancient thoughts. Painting has always been very personal to me. I use it not just to document but also to explore the world around me and to find poetic meaning in everyday life. I record those experiences to share with others.
"My work is often classified as being influenced by the romantic movement because of my affinity and interest in the collective memory. I have chosen in my life and in my work to attempt to see and acknowledge the world as a miraculous place. Some of our miracles are monumental and earthshaking, while others are quiet, subtle and can be found in everyday experience. This is what inspires me to paint and this is what I hope viewers will consider as they view my work.”
Campanaro has been a resident of Tehachapi for the past three years. Previously she has lived and worked in Germany, Jamaica and Belize and has also traveled to Italy and Spain. She was the owner of the Hobbit School of Art in Ventura for 10 years. She has also written several ebooks on self discovery. She is currently writing a book about 80- and 90-year-old Tehachapi women called “Wisdom Keepers; Tehachapi Women of Substance.”
Come join us to meet Campanaro, enjoy her work and have some food and wine while listening to Art Larsen on clarinet. Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., right across the street from the water tower in Railroad Park.
Hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays 11 to 4). Be sure to stop by and see our collection of uncommonly eclectic and unusually unique stuff. Remember we carry an extensive line of art and craft supplies and artist services along with yarn, music and a jewelry studio. For additional information on any of our activities, classes and events, please call 661-822-6794 or visit www.facebook.com/Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Susanna Monette is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove and has been an artist showing at several locations for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.