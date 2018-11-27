Come join us and see all the beautiful new offerings in our Fine Arts room on First Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Gallery 'N' Gifts, located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Featured artists this month will include:
Tina Dille
Tina Dille, best known for her contemporary watercolor animal portraits, has found a new medium — spray paint — something she has been working with for the past six months to prepare for a 16 foot by 25 foot mural in Lancaster that was completed last October. Dille, in the spirit of outdoor art, used spray paint and acrylic paint to create “BearGlorious,” a stylized bear with attitude.
Marti Howell
Marti Howell, an artist from Bear Valley, paints in oils and also makes sculpture and vessels from stoneware. She has lived in this area for 16 years, but is originally from the San Francisco Bay area where she worked as a teacher, counselor and administrator in the public schools also teaching art for six years. Her wonderful animals are also on view for December in the gallery with a new "Coyote" for First Friday.
Howell paints a diverse range of subjects such as people, landscapes, animals and abstracts. All of them are painted in the bright colors that she loves.
“I have three goals when I paint: learn something new, increase my painting skills, and have fun! I think it’s important to have personal goals and enjoy the process because there is no predicting what someone will buy,” Howell said.
In addition to painting and clay work, she likes to read, work with her two dogs in dog agility, and work with beautifying the natural world with plants.
Howell shows her paintings each spring at the Bear Valley Cultural Arts show and has been a member of Crossroads Gallery for four years.
Said Howell, “I love being a member of the art community in Tehachapi. There are many talented artists here!”
Suzanna Young
Suzanna Young is known for her jewelry, and also for her lovely paintings featuring snow scenes for this holiday season.
Also on display will be Kris Gruben, Anna Dohnke, Stephen Lee, Bob Hardy, Jenny Zur, Michelle Miller, April Whitco and Debbie Haeberle.
For more information, call Gallery 'N' Gifts at 822-6062.
Michelle Miller is a spokeswoman for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
