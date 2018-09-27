The Gallery 'N' Gifts featured artist for October is Linda McDermott, a world traveler, hiker and eclectic artist.
McDermott grew up in a rural area near Cincinnati, Ohio, developing a deep love and curiosity about the world and travel. She moved to the Los Angeles area in 1971 and began mountain climbing and hiking in the mountains and deserts of the southwest.
At the same time she developed a love for the arts going to UCLA and majoring in fine arts, graduating with a B.A. After raising children and completing a career in human resources, she started traveling and creating artwork through woodworking and crafting.
She now resides in Tehachapi where she hikes daily with her rescue dogs and hosts Pacific Crest Trail hikers from all over the world as they travel through the area.
Come join us and enjoy the fascinating art of Linda McDermott at the 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 First Friday event at Gallery 'N' Gifts.
Michelle Miller is the first vice president of TVAA.
