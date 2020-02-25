Gallery 'N' Gifts' featured artist for the March First Friday will be the gallery's own Robin Shane. Shane is a recent addition to the gallery and describes herself and her art as follows:
"A dual resident of Stallion Springs and Santa Clarita, I am a contemporary artist who enjoys many artistic outlets. As a silversmith since 1995, I found it necessary to pursue other forms of art in order to constantly feed my need to create.
"I stumbled upon epoxy about two years ago when I decided to redo my bathroom counter tops. From there, I started experimenting to see what other options there were in the world of epoxy. My most fulfilling pieces come from reusing items that some may consider past their life cycle."
According to Shane, epoxy is challenging in that it pretty much has a mind of its own. To work with epoxy, she has to be willing to compromise and be patient.
"Sometimes that is more challenging than the epoxy," she said.
Shane uses a torch, wind, gravity, viscosity and even ice to control the flow of the epoxy when creating her works of art.
She reuses and recycles materials whenever she can. One might find her on a construction site asking for wood and tile scraps that she turns into wood canvasses or trivets and coasters. A 4-foot by 4-foot wood scrap might end up being an epoxy table lamp.
"We need to do all we can to create less trash. I do it by creating art," said Shane.
Her favorite quote is by Pablo Picasso. It reads, "Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like and artist."
Said Shane, "I love all art so I have no idea what my next project will be."
Currently, Shane is working on a seven-foot red oak "river" table.
She and her 11-year-old granddaughter have a monthly craft club where she teaches her granddaughter and friends how to bake, make jewelry, sew and even work with epoxy.
Come join us for First Friday and enjoy Shane's eclectic art from 5 to 8 p.m. March 6 at Gallery 'N' Gifts, located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Michelle Miller is the fine art room vice president for Gallery 'N' Gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.