Let's play a game of guess what's in the bath bomb! This First Friday, we are giving shout-outs to a few families with wedding celebrations in June, the busiest wedding month of the year!
On top of all things to celebrate, Alligator Rose is having a four-year anniversary (one year brick and mortar) June 1! So bring the family, bring the kids and come on out to celebrate from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music performed by Judd Fassbender, enjoy lounge seating next to fire heaters, a fancy grazing spread of farm fresh seasonal foods and eight local vendors who are providing high-quality handmade crafts in a pop-up market!
Giveaway prizes will ensue throughout the night with more than 10 gift cards to the shops on the corner of South Mill and F streets!
Last month we had a blast celebrating a "Star Wars" theme, May the 4th be with you. We gave away prizes and had a great turnout as well as good weather. See more details, history and pictures at Alligator Rose's Facebook event page.
First Friday is located at 114 S. Mill St. in the parking lot at South Mill and F streets from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ma Belle Ammie Fisher owns Alligator Rose.
